Dr. Gerald Hayward, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (37)
Map Pin Small Catonsville, MD
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gerald Hayward, MD

Dr. Gerald Hayward, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital, Howard County General Hospital and UM Capital Region Medical Center.

Dr. Hayward works at Gerald M Hayward MD in Catonsville, MD with other offices in Elkridge, MD, Laurel, MD and Ellicott City, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hayward's Office Locations

    Gerald M Hayward MD
    405 Frederick Rd Ste 210, Catonsville, MD 21228
    Affiliated Podiatrists PA
    8186 Lark Brown Rd Ste 202, Elkridge, MD 21075
    13952 Baltimore Ave, Laurel, MD 20707
    4801 Dorsey Hall Dr Ste 205, Ellicott City, MD 21042

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
  • Howard County General Hospital
  • UM Capital Region Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Sep 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gerald Hayward, MD

    General Surgery
    34 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1376601195
    Education & Certifications

    Johns Hopkins Hospital
    St Agnes Hospital
    Saint Agnes Hospital
    University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
