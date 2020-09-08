Dr. Gerald Hayward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Hayward, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital, Howard County General Hospital and UM Capital Region Medical Center.
Dr. Hayward's Office Locations
Gerald M Hayward MD405 Frederick Rd Ste 210, Catonsville, MD 21228 Directions (410) 992-4300
Affiliated Podiatrists PA8186 Lark Brown Rd Ste 202, Elkridge, MD 21075 Directions (301) 774-1349
- 3 13952 Baltimore Ave, Laurel, MD 20707 Directions (410) 992-4300
- 4 4801 Dorsey Hall Dr Ste 205, Ellicott City, MD 21042 Directions (410) 992-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
- Howard County General Hospital
- UM Capital Region Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my husbands life over 13+ years ago. When the surgery room was not available until 12:30 a.m. He was there to operate. He is the ultimate doctor relaxed, funny and professional. Yep, we love him and we are not related. Still going to him for various issues. Have sent him referrals.
About Dr. Gerald Hayward, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- St Agnes Hospital
- Saint Agnes Hospital
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayward has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayward accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayward has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayward on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hayward speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayward. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.