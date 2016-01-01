Overview of Dr. Gerald Henry, MD

Dr. Gerald Henry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lynwood, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center and Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Henry works at Maternal Fetal Medicine Associates in Lynwood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.