Overview of Dr. Gerald Heulitt, MD

Dr. Gerald Heulitt, MD is an Urology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Arkansas Heart Hospital, Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and CHI St. Vincent North.



Dr. Heulitt works at Arkansas Urology PA in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Stuttgart, AR and North Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.