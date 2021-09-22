Dr. Gerald Heulitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heulitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Heulitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gerald Heulitt, MD
Dr. Gerald Heulitt, MD is an Urology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Arkansas Heart Hospital, Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and CHI St. Vincent North.
Dr. Heulitt works at
Dr. Heulitt's Office Locations
-
1
S.e.g. Anesthesia Inc.1300 Centerview Dr, Little Rock, AR 72211 Directions (501) 219-8900
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Center-stuttgart1703 N Buerkle St, Stuttgart, AR 72160 Directions (501) 219-8900
-
3
Arkansas Urology North Little Rock Clinic4200 Stockton Dr, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 945-2121Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Centerview Surgery Center LLC1310 Centerview Dr, Little Rock, AR 72211 Directions (501) 219-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Arkansas Heart Hospital
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- CHI St. Vincent North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid of Arkansas
- Medicare
- QualChoice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heulitt?
Excellent Doctor in his specialty of robotic surgery along with his great staff of nurses and anesthesiologist very thorough !
About Dr. Gerald Heulitt, MD
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1366739971
Education & Certifications
- Swedish Medical Center
- 2016|University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- 2012|University of Mississippi Medical Center
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heulitt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heulitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heulitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heulitt works at
Dr. Heulitt has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heulitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Heulitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heulitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heulitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heulitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.