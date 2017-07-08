Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerald Ho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gerald Ho, MD
Dr. Gerald Ho, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in La Palma, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center.
Dr. Ho works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ho's Office Locations
-
1
Paulynne P Liang MD5451 La Palma Ave Ste 25, La Palma, CA 90623 Directions (714) 670-1340
-
2
Arthritis and Osteoporosis Medical Center2063 S Atlantic Blvd Ste 300, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (323) 796-0170
Hospital Affiliations
- Garfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ho?
First appt on 7-6-17 with Doctor Ho..... Ofc was very busy, but well organized. Waiting time minimal......Ofc staff extremely friendly......Doctor Ho's PA very professional and well versed in Rheumatology.......She took a very thorough history.... Doctor Ho, again very professional....Excellent with explanations re symptoms, lab tests, and trmt plan......Have return appt sch'd........Highly recommend him for Rheumatology care. (My sister is a Phys Asst.....very impressed with him & his ofc)
About Dr. Gerald Ho, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1205833662
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ho speaks Chinese and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.