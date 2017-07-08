Overview of Dr. Gerald Ho, MD

Dr. Gerald Ho, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in La Palma, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center.



Dr. Ho works at Arthritis/Osteoporosis Med Ctr in La Palma, CA with other offices in Monterey Park, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.