Dr. Gerald Hull, MD is an Urology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
SMC - Center for Urology - Spartanburg391 Serpentine Dr Ste 500, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 585-8221Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Spartanburg Medical Center
We encountered Dr. Hull in the ER, my husband presented with Urinary Retention. After failure of ER staff to resolve our issue, Dr. Hull came to the rescue. He recognized what had to be done and immediately applied treatment and instant relief occurred. We are very grateful he was in the hospital. Very pleasant and precise.
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med University Sc College Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Dr. Hull has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hull has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Prostate Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hull on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hull. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hull.
