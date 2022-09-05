Overview of Dr. Gerald Hull, MD

Dr. Gerald Hull, MD is an Urology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Hull works at SMC - Center for Urology - Spartanburg in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Prostate Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

