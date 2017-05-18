Dr. Hurowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerald Hurowitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Gerald Hurowitz, MD
Dr. Gerald Hurowitz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University.
Phd Medical Associates PC134 E 93rd St Ste 201B, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 288-1877
Best psychiatrist I've worked with by far. Works with you instead of enforcing his beliefs. Very knowledgeable and explains his reasoning very well. Would recommend to anyone that can afford his price. His office/waiting room are also beautiful and in a great location.
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Psychiatry
Dr. Hurowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurowitz.
