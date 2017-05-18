See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Gerald Hurowitz, MD

Psychiatry
3.2 (13)
New York, NY
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gerald Hurowitz, MD

Dr. Gerald Hurowitz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University.

Dr. Hurowitz works at PHD MEDICAL ASSOCIATES PC in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hurowitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phd Medical Associates PC
    134 E 93rd St Ste 201B, New York, NY 10128 (212) 288-1877

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
May 18, 2017
Best psychiatrist I've worked with by far. Works with you instead of enforcing his beliefs. Very knowledgeable and explains his reasoning very well. Would recommend to anyone that can afford his price. His office/waiting room are also beautiful and in a great location.
East Lansing — May 18, 2017
About Dr. Gerald Hurowitz, MD

  • Psychiatry
  • English
  • 1407070493
Education & Certifications

  • Thomas Jefferson University
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hurowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hurowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hurowitz works at PHD MEDICAL ASSOCIATES PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hurowitz’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurowitz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

