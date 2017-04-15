See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Gerald Imber, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Gerald Imber, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Ny Hosp-Cornell Med Ctr

Dr. Imber works at Gerald Imber MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gerlad Imber, MD.P.C
    121A E 83RD ST, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 472-1800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Fat Grafting to the Body
Fat Grafting to the Breast
Treatment frequency



Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Gerald Imber, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English, French, Italian and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1407875560
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Ny Hosp-Cornell Med Ctr
Internship
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gerald Imber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Imber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Imber speaks French, Italian and Spanish.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Imber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imber.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Imber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Imber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

