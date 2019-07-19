Overview of Dr. Gerald Jerry, MD

Dr. Gerald Jerry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They completed their residency with Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn



Dr. Jerry works at Bone and Joint Institute PC in Port Huron, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.