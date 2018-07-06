Dr. Gerald Kadis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Kadis, MD
Overview of Dr. Gerald Kadis, MD
Dr. Gerald Kadis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Thomasville, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Grady General Hospital.
Dr. Kadis works at
Dr. Kadis' Office Locations
Archbold Neurosurgery Services704 S Broad St, Thomasville, GA 31792 Directions (229) 226-8880
John D. Archbold Memorial Hospital - Rehab915 Gordon Ave, Thomasville, GA 31792 Directions (229) 228-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Grady General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I had a herniated disc that had ruptured into my spinal cord, rendering me completely helpless. If it weren't for this man, I wouldn't be walking today. He kept up with me afterwards, and through my PT. He is an angel as far as I'm concerned. Excellent doctor, and so intelligent.
About Dr. Gerald Kadis, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 52 years of experience
- English, French
- 1942388087
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kadis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kadis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kadis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kadis has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Meningiomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kadis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kadis speaks French.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadis.
