Dr. Gerald Khachi, MD
Overview of Dr. Gerald Khachi, MD
Dr. Gerald Khachi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Khachi's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente6600 Bruceville Rd, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 688-2045
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Khachi was excellent. Answered all my questions and made me feel at ease throughout the surgery process.
About Dr. Gerald Khachi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1306853916
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khachi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khachi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Khachi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khachi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khachi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khachi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.