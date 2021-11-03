Dr. Gerald Kozuh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozuh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Kozuh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gerald Kozuh, MD
Dr. Gerald Kozuh, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Oncology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeland Hospital Watervliet, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.
Dr. Kozuh's Office Locations
Marie Yaeger Cancer Center3900 Hollywood Rd # 240, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 428-4411
Niles Location42 N Saint Joseph Ave Ste 304, Niles, MI 49120 Directions (269) 687-1163
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Priority Health
- Thrivent Financial
- Trustmark Companies
- UnitedHealthCare
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kozuh was my doctor when I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I am so grateful he was my doctor. Chemotherapy was a breeze because of him. He made cancer so much easier than I thought it was going to be. Also, the nurses giving the Chemo treatments were absolutely wonderful. I am recommending that my mother see Dr. Kozuh with here recent terminal diagnoses. I just know he will be so much better than her current doctor.
About Dr. Gerald Kozuh, MD
- Oncology
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola
- Loyola
- Loyola
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kozuh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kozuh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kozuh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kozuh has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kozuh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozuh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozuh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kozuh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kozuh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.