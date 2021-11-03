Overview of Dr. Gerald Kozuh, MD

Dr. Gerald Kozuh, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Oncology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeland Hospital Watervliet, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.



Dr. Kozuh works at Lakeland Cancer Specialists in Saint Joseph, MI with other offices in Niles, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.