Overview of Dr. Gerald Lawrie, MD

Dr. Gerald Lawrie, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Univ Of Sydney, Fac Of Med, Sydney, Nsw, Australia and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Lawrie works at Dr Lawrie in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Surgery, Port Placements or Replacements and Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.