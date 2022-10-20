Dr. Gerald Lawrie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawrie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Lawrie, MD
Overview of Dr. Gerald Lawrie, MD
Dr. Gerald Lawrie, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Univ Of Sydney, Fac Of Med, Sydney, Nsw, Australia and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Lawrie's Office Locations
Houston Office6560 Fannin St Ste 1842, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-2089
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Its been a long time 11 yrs since I had Mitro Valve surgery,all I have to say is Dr.Lawrie is the very best Heart DR you can find.He and his people are very good at what they do, so when it comes to your heart don`t hesitate to call Dr.Lawrie I trusted him with my heart. Mike H.
About Dr. Gerald Lawrie, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1457351074
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Sydney, Fac Of Med, Sydney, Nsw, Australia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawrie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawrie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawrie has seen patients for Mitral Valve Surgery, Port Placements or Replacements and Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawrie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawrie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawrie.
