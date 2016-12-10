Dr. Gerald Leglue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leglue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Leglue, MD
Dr. Gerald Leglue, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Alexandria, LA.
Dr. Leglue's Office Locations
Leglue Physical Medicine Clinic1270 Southampton Dr, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 354-4614
Hospital Affiliations
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leglue was very easy going and easy to talk to. He also listens well and offers patients choices in treatment allowing the patient to be a partner with him in their care. He is also well versed in alternative treatments rather than just writing prescriptions. I would definitely see him again should the need arise and have no qualms whatsoever referring family and friends. Staff is friendly and easygoing.
About Dr. Gerald Leglue, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1013919745
Education & Certifications
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
