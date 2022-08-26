Overview of Dr. Gerald Lemole, MD

Dr. Gerald Lemole, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Lemole works at Neurological Associates of Abington in Abington, PA with other offices in Willow Grove, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

