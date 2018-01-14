See All Plastic Surgeons in Kingston, PA
Dr. Gerald Levandoski Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Gerald Levandoski Jr, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (7)
Map Pin Small Kingston, PA
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gerald Levandoski Jr, MD

Dr. Gerald Levandoski Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.

Dr. Levandoski Jr works at Laser & Cosmetic Surgeons PC in Kingston, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Timothy Greco, MD
Dr. Timothy Greco, MD
4.9 (217)
View Profile
Dr. Boris Gabinskiy, MD
Dr. Boris Gabinskiy, MD
4.5 (19)
View Profile
Dr. Thomas Samson, MD
Dr. Thomas Samson, MD
5.0 (6)
View Profile

Dr. Levandoski Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Laser and Cosmetic Surgeons PC
    1516 Wyoming Ave, Kingston, PA 18704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 288-1600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Levandoski Jr?

    Jan 14, 2018
    Highly recommend him. Very courteous, and took necessary time to make me feel at ease.
    — Jan 14, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gerald Levandoski Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gerald Levandoski Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Levandoski Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Levandoski Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Levandoski Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gerald Levandoski Jr, MD.

    About Dr. Gerald Levandoski Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932192382
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald Levandoski Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levandoski Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levandoski Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levandoski Jr works at Laser & Cosmetic Surgeons PC in Kingston, PA. View the full address on Dr. Levandoski Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Levandoski Jr has seen patients for Wound Repair and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levandoski Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Levandoski Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levandoski Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levandoski Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levandoski Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gerald Levandoski Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.