Overview of Dr. Gerald Levandoski Jr, MD

Dr. Gerald Levandoski Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.



Dr. Levandoski Jr works at Laser & Cosmetic Surgeons PC in Kingston, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.