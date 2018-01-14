Dr. Gerald Levandoski Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levandoski Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Levandoski Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Gerald Levandoski Jr, MD
Dr. Gerald Levandoski Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Laser and Cosmetic Surgeons PC1516 Wyoming Ave, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 288-1600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Highly recommend him. Very courteous, and took necessary time to make me feel at ease.
About Dr. Gerald Levandoski Jr, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Plastic Surgery
