Dr. Gerald Levine, MD
Dr. Gerald Levine, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Gerald A. Levine M.d. A Medical Corp.2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 390W, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 453-0559
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
I am from Saudi Arabia Dr levine fixed my teeth 34 years ago in his clinic in Pittsburgh. PA Hw told me with good care it will last for 10 years. I just wanted to say doctor levine you are the best dentist I've ever seen. Till now my teeth are in good condition. Thank you so much. I don't know if you remember me. My name is Naiema Mohammad
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
