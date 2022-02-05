See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Gerald Levine, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.9 (8)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gerald Levine, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Levine works at Gerald A. Levine M.d. A Medical Corp. in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gerald A. Levine M.d. A Medical Corp.
    2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 390W, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 453-0559

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Calcium Metabolism Disorders

Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Feb 05, 2022
I am from Saudi Arabia Dr levine fixed my teeth 34 years ago in his clinic in Pittsburgh. PA Hw told me with good care it will last for 10 years. I just wanted to say doctor levine you are the best dentist I've ever seen. Till now my teeth are in good condition. Thank you so much. I don't know if you remember me. My name is Naiema Mohammad
Naiema Mohammad — Feb 05, 2022
About Dr. Gerald Levine, MD

  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Years of Experience
  • 54 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1508886144
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Board Certifications
  • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
