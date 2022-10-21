Overview of Dr. Gerald Levinson, DO

Dr. Gerald Levinson, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Levinson works at Internists of Farmington Hills in Farmington Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.