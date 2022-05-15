Dr. Gerald Loughlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Loughlin, MD
Overview of Dr. Gerald Loughlin, MD
Dr. Gerald Loughlin, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Loughlin works at
Dr. Loughlin's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Pulmonology505 East 70th Street 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Loughlin?
Intelligent, thpughtful and patient.
About Dr. Gerald Loughlin, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- English
- 1528158797
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loughlin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loughlin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loughlin works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Loughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loughlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.