Dr. Gerald Lucas, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Lucas works at Arizona Oncology in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.