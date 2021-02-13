Overview of Dr. Gerald Marsocci, MD

Dr. Gerald Marsocci, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Breast Cancer and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.