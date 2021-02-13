Dr. Gerald Marsocci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marsocci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Marsocci, MD
Overview of Dr. Gerald Marsocci, MD
Dr. Gerald Marsocci, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Breast Cancer and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marsocci's Office Locations
- 1 725 Reservoir Ave Ste 202, Cranston, RI 02910 Directions (401) 943-8854
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marsocci?
I have known Dr Marsocci for numerous years, He is my physician and is excellent in his field and trust worthy 100%.
About Dr. Gerald Marsocci, MD
- General Surgery
- 56 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1386649523
Education & Certifications
- Brown U Sch Med
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marsocci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marsocci accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marsocci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marsocci has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Breast Cancer and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marsocci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marsocci speaks Italian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Marsocci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marsocci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marsocci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marsocci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.