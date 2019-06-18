See All Podiatrists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Gerald McCool, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small El Paso, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gerald McCool, DPM

Dr. Gerald McCool, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. 

Dr. McCool works at Family Foot Care in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. McCool's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gerald B McCool DPM
    6955 N Mesa St Ste 301C, El Paso, TX 79912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 626-8402
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
  • University Medical Center of El Paso

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Onychomycosis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 18, 2019
    I highly recommend Dr. McCool he is very professional, kind, and quick! He made an appointment that I dreaded super pain free and quick. I totally would recommend him to anyone in El Paso looking for foot care. There was a 5 minute wait and the nurse was also very kind and professional. I overall enjoyed my experience!!!! You rock Mr. McCool!
    — Jun 18, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gerald McCool, DPM
    About Dr. Gerald McCool, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, American Sign Language and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295767788
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • David L Deetz, Dpm
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Central Michigan University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald McCool, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCool is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCool has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCool has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCool has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCool on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. McCool speaks American Sign Language and Spanish.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. McCool. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCool.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCool, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCool appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

