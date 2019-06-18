Dr. Gerald McCool, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCool is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald McCool, DPM
Overview of Dr. Gerald McCool, DPM
Dr. Gerald McCool, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX.
Dr. McCool works at
Dr. McCool's Office Locations
-
1
Gerald B McCool DPM6955 N Mesa St Ste 301C, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 626-8402Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. McCool he is very professional, kind, and quick! He made an appointment that I dreaded super pain free and quick. I totally would recommend him to anyone in El Paso looking for foot care. There was a 5 minute wait and the nurse was also very kind and professional. I overall enjoyed my experience!!!! You rock Mr. McCool!
About Dr. Gerald McCool, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, American Sign Language and Spanish
- 1295767788
Education & Certifications
- David L Deetz, Dpm
- Central Michigan University
Dr. McCool speaks American Sign Language and Spanish.
