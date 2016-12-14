Dr. Gerald McIntosh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McIntosh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald McIntosh, MD
Overview of Dr. Gerald McIntosh, MD
Dr. Gerald McIntosh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies, Poudre Valley Hospital and Uchealth Greeley Hospital.
Dr. McIntosh's Office Locations
Uchealth Poudre Valley Hospital1024 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Directions (970) 495-7000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Poudre Valley Hospital
- Uchealth Greeley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing emergency room diagnostician. Worked diligently with our insurance for approval to transfer my hemorrhagic stroke victim husband from PVH to MCR Acute Rehab. Without his intervention my husband would have gone to a local nursing home receiving therapy only a few hours a week. At MCR he had PT, OT, Speech one hour each, 3 hours daily for 3 weeks. His progress has been nothing less than extraordinary due to the dilligent, skilled, compassionate care of every staff member.
About Dr. Gerald McIntosh, MD
- Neurology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1376554071
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Neurology
Dr. McIntosh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McIntosh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McIntosh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. McIntosh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McIntosh.
