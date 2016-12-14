Overview of Dr. Gerald McIntosh, MD

Dr. Gerald McIntosh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies, Poudre Valley Hospital and Uchealth Greeley Hospital.



Dr. McIntosh works at Emergency Physicians of the Rockies in Fort Collins, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.