Overview of Dr. Gerald Miceli, MD

Dr. Gerald Miceli, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Med U of Guadalajara and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand and Adventhealth Palm Coast.



They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.