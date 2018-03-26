Dr. Gerald Moritz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moritz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Moritz, MD
Overview of Dr. Gerald Moritz, MD
Dr. Gerald Moritz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christian Hospital.
Dr. Moritz works at
Dr. Moritz's Office Locations
Bahm Family Medicine LLC11125 Dunn Rd Ste 201, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Directions (314) 953-6093
Christian Hospital Northeast11133 Dunn Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Directions (314) 653-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Christian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr. Moritz for an acid reflux that my primary care physician me diagnosed for bronchitis. I didn't have a long wait time, he explained my condition, prescribed with appropriate medication and I was on my way to recovery. I was happy to see an end to a harsh cough I had for over 2 months. That was one of the best doctor visits I have ever had.
About Dr. Gerald Moritz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1154418424
Education & Certifications
- St Johns Mercy Hosp
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moritz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moritz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moritz has seen patients for Otitis Media and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moritz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Moritz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moritz.
