Overview of Dr. Gerald Needham, DO

Dr. Gerald Needham, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology & Hypertension. They graduated from Midwestern University|Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Sun Coast Hospital.



Dr. Needham works at Bay Area Nephrology in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Nephritis and Nephropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.