Dr. Gerald Needham, DO
Overview of Dr. Gerald Needham, DO
Dr. Gerald Needham, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology & Hypertension. They graduated from Midwestern University|Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Sun Coast Hospital.
Dr. Needham's Office Locations
Bay Area Nephrology1305 S Fort Harrison Ave Ste H, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 382-6535Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Sun Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gerald Needham, DO
- Nephrology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1962427195
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florda|University of South Florida
- Largo Medical Center At Indian Rocks|Suncoast Hospital - Largo
- Sun Coast Hospital|Suncoast Hospital
- Midwestern University|Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Nephrology & Hypertension
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Needham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Needham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Needham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Needham has seen patients for Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Nephritis and Nephropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Needham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Needham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Needham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Needham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Needham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.