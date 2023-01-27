Dr. Gerald Newman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Newman, DPM
Overview of Dr. Gerald Newman, DPM
Dr. Gerald Newman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
Dr. Newman works at
Dr. Newman's Office Locations
-
1
Associated Foot & Ankle Specialists PC1567 Milstead Rd NE Ste A, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (770) 483-2291
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Newman?
Went to see Dr Newman after referral from my PCP. Was very impressed. He was extremely knowledgeable and an excellent communicator in a way I could understand. They surgery was nearly painless and I’m back to a normal painfree lifestyle. Thanks doc. You are the best
About Dr. Gerald Newman, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1700885910
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Midwest Medical Center
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newman works at
Dr. Newman has seen patients for Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.