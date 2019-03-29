Overview of Dr. Gerald Oh, MD

Dr. Gerald Oh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Temecula Valley Hospital.



Dr. Oh works at Temecula Valley Neurosurgery in Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.