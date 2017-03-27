Dr. Peer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerald Peer, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerald Peer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo.
Dr. Peer works at
Locations
Gerald L. Peer MD1230 EGGERT RD, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 838-0640
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Independent Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have been under Dr.Peer's care for many years. Every experience with him and his staff has been positive. He is compassionate and listens carefully. I feel very comfortable with his knowledge and trust that he is and has always treated my pain as safely as possible. I like very much that he is extremely cautious with regards to medications. I never feel rushed at my appointments and therefore have adequate time to discuss my problems and concerns. .
About Dr. Gerald Peer, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1710982749
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Peer works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Peer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peer.
