Dr. Gerald Pflum, MD
Dr. Gerald Pflum, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Gerald E Pflum MD PA444 Neptune Blvd Unit 12, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 775-1301
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Excellent Dr.He took plenty of time answering my questions during my two office visits leading up to my surgery for Cholesteatoma.On the day of surgery he net with me and my wife.We again received assurances that surgery would go well. He is highly skilled,competent.He also has a very pleasant demeanor about him
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1386603066
- EE Infirm
- St Vincents Hosp-Med Ctr
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Pflum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pflum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pflum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pflum has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pflum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pflum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pflum.
