Dr. Gerald Pitman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.3 (3)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gerald Pitman, MD

Dr. Gerald Pitman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Pitman works at Gerald H Pitman MD PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pitman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Manhattan
    50 E 69th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 517-2600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Localized Fat Deposits
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Localized Fat Deposits
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis

Treatment frequency



Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Gerald Pitman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649339680
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University Med Center
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Williams College
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald Pitman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pitman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pitman works at Gerald H Pitman MD PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pitman’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

