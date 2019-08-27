Dr. Ravitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerald Ravitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Gerald Ravitz, MD
Dr. Gerald Ravitz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center and Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street.
Dr. Ravitz's Office Locations
Integrated Medical Group100 E Union St, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (570) 622-8903
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
lDr. Ravitz is gentle, kind and so easy to talk to. Very nice. Love him.
About Dr. Gerald Ravitz, MD
- Urology
- 56 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
- Urology
