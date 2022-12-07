Dr. Gerald Ridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Ridge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gerald Ridge, MD
Dr. Gerald Ridge, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Eastchester, NY.
Dr. Ridge works at
Dr. Ridge's Office Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Primary Care & Specialty Care685 White Plains Rd, Eastchester, NY 10709 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough, caring, highly professional doctor
About Dr. Gerald Ridge, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1528128808
Education & Certifications
- Einstein/Bronx Muni Hosp|Einstein/bronx Muni Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ridge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ridge accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ridge works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ridge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ridge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.