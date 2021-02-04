Overview

Dr. Gerald Rogado, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hanford, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford.



Dr. Rogado works at Lacey Medical Plaza in Hanford, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.