Overview of Dr. Gerald Roth, DO

Dr. Gerald Roth, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.



Dr. Roth works at Northwest Allied Physicians in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.