Dr. Gerald Rothman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerald Rothman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Agoura Hills, CA. They graduated from McGill University and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Valley Gastroenterology29525 Canwood St Ste 107, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 Directions (818) 459-5712Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Valley Gastroenterology Medical Group7320 Woodlake Ave Ste 310, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 459-5713Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Covered California
- First Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rothman has been taking care of my family over 30 years. He is knowledge and caring.
About Dr. Gerald Rothman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1164489977
Education & Certifications
- VA Medical Center
- Jewish General Hospital|Montreal General Hospital
- Royal Victoria Hospital
- McGill University
Frequently Asked Questions
