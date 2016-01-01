Dr. Gerald Schaffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Schaffer, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerald Schaffer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Truckee, CA. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Tahoe Forest Hospital.
Dr. Schaffer works at
Locations
Heifetz and Palmer Mds A Medical10956 Donner Pass Rd Ste 210, Truckee, CA 96161 Directions (530) 587-7698
Tahoe Forest Hospital District10121 Pine Ave, Truckee, CA 96161 Directions (530) 587-7698
Hospital Affiliations
- Tahoe Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gerald Schaffer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1780797027
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Center Hospital
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
