Dr. Gerald Schell, MD

Neurosurgery
3.8 (120)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gerald Schell, MD

Dr. Gerald Schell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Branch, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Hills and Dales General Hospital, Marlette Regional Hospital, Mclaren Bay Region, Mclaren Flint, Mclaren Lapeer Region, Memorial Healthcare, MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena, MyMichigan Medical Center Clare, MyMichigan Medical Center Midland and Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch.

Dr. Schell works at Schell Spinal in West Branch, MI with other offices in Rogers City, MI, Bay City, MI, Deckerville, MI, Saginaw, MI and Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    West Branch Clinic and Surgery
    2463 S M 30, West Branch, MI 48661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 799-8712
  2. 2
    Rogers City Clinic
    555 N Bradley Hwy Ste C, Rogers City, MI 49779 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 799-8712
  3. 3
    Bay City Clinic - Allen Medical Building
    200 S Wenona St, Bay City, MI 48706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 799-8712
  4. 4
    Deckerville Clinic & Surgery Center
    3559 Pine St, Deckerville, MI 48427 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 799-8712
  5. 5
    Saginaw Office
    4905 Berl Dr, Saginaw, MI 48604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 799-8712
  6. 6
    Minimally Invasive Asc
    2300 Austins Pkwy Ste 100, Flint, MI 48507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  7. 7
    Michigan Clinic Neurosurgery
    3160 Cabaret Trl S Ste 301, Saginaw, MI 48603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 799-8712

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St Joseph Hospital
  • Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
  • Covenant Medical Center Harrison
  • Hills and Dales General Hospital
  • Marlette Regional Hospital
  • Mclaren Bay Region
  • Mclaren Flint
  • Mclaren Lapeer Region
  • Memorial Healthcare
  • MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena
  • MyMichigan Medical Center Clare
  • MyMichigan Medical Center Midland
  • Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Diseases Chevron Icon
Cranial Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 120 ratings
    Patient Ratings (120)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (31)
    Apr 08, 2021
    Dr. Schell did surgery on my husband and it couldn't have gone better!! He is an excellent surgeon and if not for him, my husband would be a quadriplegic. He was very thorough and caring. His staff was wonderful and made us all very comfortable during a stressful time. I could not recommend him enough for anyone in need of a good surgeon!
    About Dr. Gerald Schell, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871584011
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Olivet College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald Schell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schell has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    120 patients have reviewed Dr. Schell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

