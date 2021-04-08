Overview of Dr. Gerald Schell, MD

Dr. Gerald Schell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Branch, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Hills and Dales General Hospital, Marlette Regional Hospital, Mclaren Bay Region, Mclaren Flint, Mclaren Lapeer Region, Memorial Healthcare, MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena, MyMichigan Medical Center Clare, MyMichigan Medical Center Midland and Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch.



Dr. Schell works at Schell Spinal in West Branch, MI with other offices in Rogers City, MI, Bay City, MI, Deckerville, MI, Saginaw, MI and Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.