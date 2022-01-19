Dr. Gerald Scholl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scholl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Scholl, MD
Dr. Gerald Scholl, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Scholl works at
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Manhasset300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (347) 567-4546Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Huntington Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I switch fertility doctors half way through my last treatment to Dr. Scholl after being given incorrect blood results from my previous provider (I pretty much had it and was mentally exhausted at that point). And it was the best decision I ever made. If you’re looking for a doctor who is going to give you false hope and hold your hand with that false hope through the process then he is not the doctor for you. What he is though is extremely knowledgeable, experienced, and straight to the point. He knows his stuff and is very thorough, caught things that my fertility doctor of 3 years didn’t even mention or attempt to look further into. When that wonderful day came of graduating the fertility clinic I felt him and his staff were just as happy and excited as I was. If you are on your fertility journey for more than 2 years or feel like you’re about to give up, make an appointment with Dr. Scholl. You have nothing to loose and he may change your life. Thank you. Dr Scholl!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1437278439
- University Penn Hospital
- Univ Of Pa Hlth System, Obstetrics And Gynecology|University Of Pennsylvania
- University Penn Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
