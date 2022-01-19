See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Manhasset, NY
Dr. Gerald Scholl, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (39)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gerald Scholl, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Scholl works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Manhasset in Manhasset, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Manhasset
    300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 567-4546
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diagnostic Imaging
Ectopic Pregnancy
Egg Freezing
Diagnostic Imaging
Ectopic Pregnancy
Egg Freezing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Insurance Services
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gerald Scholl, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437278439
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Penn Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Univ Of Pa Hlth System, Obstetrics And Gynecology|University Of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Penn Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald Scholl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scholl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scholl has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scholl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scholl works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Manhasset in Manhasset, NY. View the full address on Dr. Scholl’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Scholl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scholl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scholl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scholl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

