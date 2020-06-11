Overview of Dr. Gerald Schwartzberg, MD

Dr. Gerald Schwartzberg, MD is a Pulmonologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from METROPOLITAN NASHVILLE GENERAL HOSPITAL and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Schwartzberg works at HonorHealth Pulmonology in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.