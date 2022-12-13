Overview of Dr. Gerald Segal, MD

Dr. Gerald Segal, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Segal works at Compass Oncology - Rose Quarter in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.