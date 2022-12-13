Dr. Gerald Segal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Segal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gerald Segal, MD
Dr. Gerald Segal, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Segal's Office Locations
Compass Oncology Rose Quarter265 N BROADWAY, Portland, OR 97227 Directions (503) 280-1223Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Managed Healthcare Northwest
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I start with labs. All of the techs are very good. Gentle, and on time. Dr. Segal's assistant is very personalble. Comforting. Dr. Segal always goes over my concerns and discusses my lab results with me.
About Dr. Gerald Segal, MD
- Hematology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1942203534
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
