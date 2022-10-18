Overview of Dr. Gerald Shealy, MD

Dr. Gerald Shealy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Shealy works at Charleston Hand Group in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.