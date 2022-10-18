Dr. Gerald Shealy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shealy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Shealy, MD
Overview of Dr. Gerald Shealy, MD
Dr. Gerald Shealy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.
Dr. Shealy's Office Locations
CharlestonOffice2881 Tricom St Ste A, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 763-2320
Mount Pleasant Office767 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 763-2320
- 3 1485 Tobias Gadson Blvd Ste 202, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions
Rsfpp Orthopedics O Chg1483 Tobias Gadson Blvd Ste 202, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 763-2320
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had bone on bone arthritis in my wrist with bone splinters floating around that would hit nerves. Extremely painful! Caused by years of working horses and lifting heavy saddles, feed, etc. I live in Myrtle Beach and the first Ortho doc I saw could only offer me steroid shots and when I got tired of that, a total wrist replacement. I didn't like his "opinion/plan" as I was only 55 at the time, so I decided to visit Dr. Shealy in Charleston. A few years before, I had taken my mother-in-law to him for carpal tunnel surgery and her results had been great as had her husband's dupuytren's contracture surgery results. Dr. Shealy scanned my wrist and hand and with the images to look at, he explained he could clean out the bone splinters, open up the area between the bones so the area would no longer rub and by-the-way he'd fix the carpal tunnel too. MY HERO! I'm 67 now and still horsin' around, no pain, no meds, no wrist brace and a strong grip! Dr. Shealy is my hero!
About Dr. Gerald Shealy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hand Surg Assocs
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Wake Forest U, School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Shealy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shealy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shealy has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shealy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shealy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shealy.
