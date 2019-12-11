See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Gerald Shepps, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Gerald Shepps, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gerald Shepps, MD

Dr. Gerald Shepps, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Me&E Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.

Dr. Shepps works at Associate Ophthalmologists in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Queens
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ekaterina Semenova, MD
Dr. Ekaterina Semenova, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. James Chelnis, MD
Dr. James Chelnis, MD
4.5 (15)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Queens.

Dr. Shepps' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Associate Ophthalmologists
    150 Broadway Rm 1401, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 233-2344
  2. 2
    Associate Ophthalmologists
    305 E 40th St Apt 1A, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 972-5505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ocular Hypertension
Corneal Diseases
Keratitis
Ocular Hypertension
Corneal Diseases
Keratitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shepps?

    Dec 11, 2019
    Dr. Shepps takes time to listen to his patients concerns. Makes sure to give you all the tests necessary for your eye problems. Takes time to explain in detail what is the best solution. Had eye surgery by him 4 years ago, everything went smoothly. He even created something to help calm my anxiety while in surgery. His staff is very helpful and friendly.
    L. Paulino — Dec 11, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gerald Shepps, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gerald Shepps, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shepps to family and friends

    Dr. Shepps' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shepps

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gerald Shepps, MD.

    About Dr. Gerald Shepps, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538277603
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Residency
    Internship
    • Denver Presby Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Me&E Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Clemson University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald Shepps, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shepps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shepps has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shepps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shepps works at Associate Ophthalmologists in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Shepps’s profile.

    Dr. Shepps has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shepps on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Shepps. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shepps.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shepps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shepps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gerald Shepps, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.