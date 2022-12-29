Overview of Dr. Gerald Shute, MD

Dr. Gerald Shute, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They completed their fellowship with The Foundation For Orthopaedic Athletic and Reconstructive Research



Dr. Shute works at Coastal Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center in Port St Lucie, FL with other offices in Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.