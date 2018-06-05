Dr. Gerald Simons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Simons, MD
Overview of Dr. Gerald Simons, MD
Dr. Gerald Simons, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Orthonebraska Hospital.
Dr. Simons' Office Locations
Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants, LLC2727 S 144th St Ste 250, Omaha, NE 68144 Directions (712) 262-8120Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Orthonebraska Hospital
It’s been very hard to get in to see him in at a urgent time, just like is with any of the really ,good doctors, He is so busy. I’ve been seeing Dr. Simons for more years then I want court, He is very kind , compassionate and professional ,knowledgeable. He is one of my favites.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1568415636
- University Nebr
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
- University Of Nebraska
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
