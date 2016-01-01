Dr. Gerald So, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. So is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald So, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gerald So, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Plano, TX. They graduated from Bowman Gray School Of Medicine Of Wake Forest Univ and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas, Medical City Plano, Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. So works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Child Neurology4032 McDermott Rd Ste 100, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 769-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. So?
About Dr. Gerald So, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English, Chinese
- 1235294695
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Med School
- Bowman Gray School Of Medicine Of Wake Forest Univ
- Epilepsy and Pediatric Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. So accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. So has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. So works at
Dr. So speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. So. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. So.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. So, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. So appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.