Dr. Gerald So, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gerald So, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Plano, TX. They graduated from Bowman Gray School Of Medicine Of Wake Forest Univ and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas, Medical City Plano, Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. So works at Texas Child Neurology in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Child Neurology
    4032 McDermott Rd Ste 100, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 769-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas
  • Medical City Plano
  • Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia Evaluation
Wada Test
Sudoscan
Dementia Evaluation
Wada Test
Sudoscan

Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Pediatric Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSource of Ohio
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Gerald So, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235294695
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Georgetown University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Med School
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Bowman Gray School Of Medicine Of Wake Forest Univ
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy and Pediatric Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gerald So, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. So is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. So has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. So. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. So.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. So, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. So appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

