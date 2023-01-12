See All Cardiologists in Ridgewood, NJ
Dr. Gerald Sotsky, MD

Cardiology
4.6 (26)
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gerald Sotsky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Sotsky works at Valley Pediatric Associates, P.A. in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Valley Heart Group
    1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 307, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 670-8660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Life
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 12, 2023
    Dr. Gerald Sotsky is absolutely a decent, caring, compassionate, friendly and beyond competent physician. Both my husband and I have complete trust that we have the finest cardiologist in the North East. The office runs on time! The staff is competent and FRIENDLY! It’s been almost a decade that I’ve been a patient and never a frustration or hiccup from Dr. Sotsky’s medical practice.
    Bruce & Marcia Van Lenten. — Jan 12, 2023
    About Dr. Gerald Sotsky, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134192552
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
