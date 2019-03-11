Dr. Gerald Tarder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Tarder, MD
Overview
Dr. Gerald Tarder, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med.
Locations
Gerald L Tarder MD130 La Casa Via Ste 107, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 938-6060
Laser Surgery Center Ltd2021 Ygnacio Valley Rd Ste H102, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 938-6060
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I are long time patients of Dr. Tarder. He is very kind, patient and caring. We trust him completely. ~ The Martsolfs
About Dr. Gerald Tarder, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1396833984
Education & Certifications
- Martinez VA Hosp-UC Davis
- McGill U Affil Hosp
- McGill U, Fac Med
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tarder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarder has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tarder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.