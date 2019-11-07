See All Podiatric Surgeons in Henderson, NV
Dr. Gerald Torgesen, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (13)
Map Pin Small Henderson, NV
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gerald Torgesen, DPM

Dr. Gerald Torgesen, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boulder City Hospital, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.

Dr. Torgesen works at Foot & Ankle Surgical Group in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Torgesen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot & Ankle Surgical Group Llp
    10561 Jeffreys St Ste 110, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 456-3668
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boulder City Hospital
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    Nov 07, 2019
    This is one of the best doctors I've ever seen! Doesn't rush you, answers all questions and has excellent bed side manners. A very genuine person!
    — Nov 07, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Gerald Torgesen, DPM
    About Dr. Gerald Torgesen, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1942292883
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Northridge Hospital Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
