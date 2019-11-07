Dr. Gerald Torgesen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torgesen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gerald Torgesen, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boulder City Hospital, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Foot & Ankle Surgical Group Llp10561 Jeffreys St Ste 110, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 456-3668Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boulder City Hospital
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This is one of the best doctors I've ever seen! Doesn't rush you, answers all questions and has excellent bed side manners. A very genuine person!
- Podiatric Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942292883
Education & Certifications
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
