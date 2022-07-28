Overview of Dr. Gerald Travis, MD

Dr. Gerald Travis, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital and Swain Community Hospital.



Dr. Travis works at Carolina Mountain Psychiatry in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Conduct Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.