Dr. Gerald Travis, MD
Overview of Dr. Gerald Travis, MD
Dr. Gerald Travis, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital and Swain Community Hospital.
Dr. Travis works at
Dr. Travis' Office Locations
Carolina Mountain Psychiatry PA3 Carson Creek Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 274-6622
Mission Hospital509 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 274-6622
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
- Swain Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
very positive and helpful.
About Dr. Gerald Travis, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1487667150
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Travis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Travis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Travis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Travis works at
Dr. Travis has seen patients for Conduct Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Travis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Travis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Travis.
