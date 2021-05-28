Overview of Dr. Gerald Ukrainski, MD

Dr. Gerald Ukrainski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Galloway, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, Shore Medical Center and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Ukrainski works at Virtua Cardiology - Galloway in Galloway, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.