Dr. Gerald Ukrainski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gerald Ukrainski, MD
Dr. Gerald Ukrainski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Galloway, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, Shore Medical Center and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Dr. Ukrainski works at
Dr. Ukrainski's Office Locations
Virtua Cardiology - Galloway310 Chris Gaupp Dr Ste 103, Galloway, NJ 08205 Directions (609) 641-0012
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I liked Dr. Ukrainski and his staff a lot.
About Dr. Gerald Ukrainski, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Graduate Hospital|Hershey Med Ctr-Penn S
- U Hlth Ctr Hosp
- U Hlth Ctr Hosp
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
- Shore Medical Center
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ukrainski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ukrainski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ukrainski has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ukrainski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Ukrainski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ukrainski.
